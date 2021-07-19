238,000 Shares in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Acquired by General Equity Holdings LP

General Equity Holdings LP bought a new position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 238,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,512,000. The Joint makes up 6.8% of General Equity Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in The Joint by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Joint by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of The Joint by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Joint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other The Joint news, insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $26,457,583.32. Also, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 4,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $391,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 486,971 shares of company stock worth $34,409,504 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $80.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.63. The Joint Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $89.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 208.50 and a beta of 1.27.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 million. The Joint had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 37.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

