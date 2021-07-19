2,400,000 Shares in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Purchased by Sylebra Capital Ltd

Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,464,000. Zhihu makes up approximately 0.5% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned 0.43% of Zhihu as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Zhihu in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,661,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Zhihu in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,629,000. Barings LLC bought a new position in Zhihu in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,177,000. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zhihu in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,031,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zhihu in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Zhihu alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. 86 Research assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.60 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

ZH opened at $10.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97. Zhihu Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $13.85.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.97 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Zhihu Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.