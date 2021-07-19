$260.67 Million in Sales Expected for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) will post sales of $260.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $272.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $248.40 million. Armstrong World Industries reported sales of $203.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AWI. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.70.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $105.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $110.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,898 shares of company stock worth $968,223. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $100,370,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 356.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,157,000 after purchasing an additional 807,654 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $45,226,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 929,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,753,000 after purchasing an additional 198,816 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,010,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,032,000 after buying an additional 143,721 shares during the period.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

