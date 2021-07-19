2,615 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 51,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 217,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,637,000 after purchasing an additional 29,655 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $111.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.38 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.28. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Argus upped their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $3,370,539.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,305,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $214,959.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,964,767.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,432 shares of company stock valued at $17,565,464. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

