2,627 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Purchased by Port Capital LLC

Port Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.94.

Shares of PSX opened at $72.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.23.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

