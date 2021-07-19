2,751,815 Shares in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Purchased by Redmile Group LLC

Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,751,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,995,000. NGM Biopharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.1% of Redmile Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after purchasing an additional 112,796 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $712,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:NGM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.88. 479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,076. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.91. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.33 million. Research analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NGM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM).

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.