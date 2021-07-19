$285.25 Million in Sales Expected for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to post sales of $285.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $279.70 million and the highest is $290.00 million. NuVasive reported sales of $203.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NuVasive.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NUVA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. upped their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In related news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $231,913.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,607 shares of company stock worth $1,072,566 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 380.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 939.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000.

NUVA traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $63.96. The company had a trading volume of 26,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,184. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -64.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.48. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.41.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuVasive (NUVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.