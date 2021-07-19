$289.83 Million in Sales Expected for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) will report $289.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $289.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $290.00 million. Calavo Growers reported sales of $270.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.63 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Calavo Growers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $57.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.64. Calavo Growers has a 52 week low of $56.16 and a 52 week high of $85.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 249.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,337,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

