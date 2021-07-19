2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Stock Position Reduced by Tenzing Global Management LLC

Tenzing Global Management LLC cut its position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 18.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 112,500 shares during the quarter. 2U makes up approximately 6.1% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tenzing Global Management LLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $19,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in 2U by 79.8% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,239,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,968 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 2U by 331.6% in the 4th quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,599 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of 2U by 4,416.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 89,698 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of 2U by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 24,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,924,000.

In other 2U news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $2,121,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $41.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. 2U, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.45 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.98.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWOU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.56.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

