321,506 Shares in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 321,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBA. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,667,000. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at $784,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at $10,006,000.

Shares of NYSE:TBA opened at $10.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22. Thoma Bravo Advantage has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $13.19.

Thoma Bravo Advantage does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

