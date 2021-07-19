3,330 Shares in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,330 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,375,000 after buying an additional 75,515 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 161,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after buying an additional 35,971 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 585,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,507,000 after buying an additional 264,762 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UFP Industries news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $595,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,498.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 38,731 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,058 in the last three months. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UFPI opened at $69.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.89. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.82 and a twelve month high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

