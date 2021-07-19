3,918 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in LPL Financial by 32.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $132.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.64. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. Equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 50,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $7,859,222.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,391.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $2,407,869.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,609 shares in the company, valued at $33,909,825.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,628 shares of company stock worth $19,425,872. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.35.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

