404,465 Shares in Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 404,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.54% of Avanti Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Avanti Acquisition by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management grew its stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition by 405.6% in the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 311,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 249,857 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,345,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $920,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Avanti Acquisition alerts:

Shares of AVAN opened at $9.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75. Avanti Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $11.40.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Avanti Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanti Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.