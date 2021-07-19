4,274 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,274 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $68.24 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $60.79 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $199,789.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

