44 Wealth Management LLC Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 74.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 70.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PPG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.72.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPG stock opened at $170.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.79. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.94 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

