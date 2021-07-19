44 Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 370.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,063,000. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,673,000. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,239,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 649,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,567,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,780,605.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,214,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. reduced their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.57.

CME stock opened at $209.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.48. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

