4,587 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Purchased by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Exelon by 372.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 74,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 58,788 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $2,545,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Exelon by 16.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Exelon by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,377,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,145,000 after buying an additional 50,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $73,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $45.99 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

