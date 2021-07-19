4,741,000 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Acquired by D1 Capital Partners L.P.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,741,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000,000. T-Mobile US comprises 4.4% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. D1 Capital Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.38% of T-Mobile US at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $149.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.27. The stock has a market cap of $186.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.00 and a 12 month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.38.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 30,577 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $4,282,308.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 509,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,295,113.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,021,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

