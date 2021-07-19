$5.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will report $5.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altria Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.43 billion and the lowest is $5.30 billion. Altria Group posted sales of $5.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year sales of $21.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.13 billion to $21.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $21.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.84 billion to $23.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NYSE MO traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,959,431. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,769,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 13,444 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 76,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

