50,008 Shares in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) Purchased by Q Global Advisors LLC

Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $2,115,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $3,493,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $985,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $1,082,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $2,418,000.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.90. 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,529. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.07.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

