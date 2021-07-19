50,262 Shares in Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) Acquired by Polygon Management Ltd.

Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTP. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 82,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,614. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96. Reinvent Technology Partners has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

Reinvent Technology Partners does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors.

