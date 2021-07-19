$531.78 Million in Sales Expected for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) will report sales of $531.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $521.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $540.00 million. Etsy reported sales of $428.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year sales of $2.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The company had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.52.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total value of $1,319,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,591,430.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,209 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total value of $893,083.05. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,876 shares of company stock worth $11,882,958. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETSY stock traded up $5.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $190.33. 2,596,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,191,180. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $97.50 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.22.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

