5,828 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Purchased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,828 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,598,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,465,613,000 after purchasing an additional 324,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,029,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,627,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,916,000 after acquiring an additional 531,876 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,050,000 after acquiring an additional 909,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,387,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,084,000 after purchasing an additional 384,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $141,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,574,622.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $6,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,982,650 over the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $137.67 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.45 and a 12-month high of $149.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.83, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.12.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

