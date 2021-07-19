$6.87 Billion in Sales Expected for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to post sales of $6.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $6.91 billion. United Natural Foods posted sales of $6.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, September 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year sales of $27.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.01 billion to $27.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $27.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.95 billion to $28.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

UNFI stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.98. The company had a trading volume of 21,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,007. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $42.40. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.45.

In other United Natural Foods news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $408,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 109,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $4,235,509.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,523,641.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,707 shares of company stock worth $9,047,429. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

