6,005 Shares in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVT. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Avnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Avnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $38.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.98. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avnet’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In related news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $156,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,128 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $1,007,686.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,057. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

