6,176 Shares in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,921,000 after acquiring an additional 293,744 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 18.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,416,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,581,000 after acquiring an additional 526,712 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 990,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,766,000 after buying an additional 26,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after buying an additional 64,604 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,276,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $37.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.27. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $49.20.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.53 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.20%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.