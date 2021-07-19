63,074 Shares in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Purchased by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Capri by 96.5% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 36,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 17,857 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Capri by 0.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 252,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,856,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,192,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of Capri by 19.8% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI opened at $47.94 on Monday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $59.60. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -111.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.53.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $441,600.00. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CPRI has been the topic of several research reports. OTR Global raised Capri to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Capri from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. upped their target price on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

