$644.50 Million in Sales Expected for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will announce sales of $644.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $637.60 million to $651.40 million. Lazard posted sales of $542.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year sales of $2.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.46% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of LAZ stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.20. The company had a trading volume of 12,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,799. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Lazard has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $48.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lazard by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

