6,976 Shares in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 3.5% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 10.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 7.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 11.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $49.85 on Monday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

