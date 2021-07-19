7,044 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Purchased by Wealthgate Family Office LLC

Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,044 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. Apple comprises 1.2% of Wealthgate Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,459,040 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $178,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,116 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,723,000. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 360,723 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 953,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $116,530,000 after purchasing an additional 39,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Apple by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 3,060 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.14 and a 1-year high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.32.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

