75,760 Shares in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.13% of Par Pacific as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PARR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 22,461.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

In other news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,840.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

PARR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Par Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

NYSE PARR opened at $14.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $859.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.21.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $888.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.