$910.35 Million in Sales Expected for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will report sales of $910.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $905.01 million and the highest is $921.10 million. Pentair reported sales of $713.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year sales of $3.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pentair.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

PNR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.12.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNR stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.61. The company had a trading volume of 44,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,113. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.47. Pentair has a twelve month low of $40.98 and a twelve month high of $71.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pentair (PNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.