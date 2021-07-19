$997.00 Million in Sales Expected for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) will post $997.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $954.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Methanex posted sales of $512.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Methanex will report full-year sales of $3.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Methanex had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James set a $52.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Methanex by 30,080.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Methanex by 527.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

MEOH stock opened at $32.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Methanex has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $49.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.94%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

