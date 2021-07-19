AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,558 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 707.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $117.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.94. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $118.35. The firm has a market cap of $207.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.