Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) PT Lowered to $5.00 at HC Wainwright

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 290.63% from the company’s current price.

ABEO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.80.

ABEO stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58. The firm has a market cap of $126.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 330,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 83,907 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,090,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 193,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 19,947 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 17,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 633.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

