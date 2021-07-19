Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AKR. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 353.50, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.73.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 0.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

In related news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $66,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

