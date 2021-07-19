Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing ARCs or Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. Actinium’s lead application for their ARCs is targeted conditioning, which is intended to selectively deplete a patient’s disease or cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, Gene Therapy or Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT) such as CAR-T to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities. With their ARC approach, they seek to improve patient outcomes and access to these potentially curative treatments by eliminating or reducing the non-targeted chemotherapy that is used for conditioning in standard practice currently. Their lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) is being studied in the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 Study of Iomab-B in Elderly Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (SIERRA) trial for BMT conditioning. The SI “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.83.

ATNM stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46. The company has a market cap of $145.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.05. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $19.47.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 82.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19 CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

