Adam Chase Sells 2,000 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Stock

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Adam Chase sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $126,960.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $110.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.69. Chase Co. has a 52 week low of $93.84 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.01.

Get Chase alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chase in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chase during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chase in the first quarter worth $152,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Chase by 23.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Chase by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

Read More: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.