Adient (NYSE:ADNT) PT Raised to $63.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ADNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Adient in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Adient has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.91.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $38.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adient has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.25.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adient will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $43,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $289,614. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Adient by 2,292.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 79,032 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adient by 3.1% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 138,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Adient by 85.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 29,651 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Adient by 3.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

