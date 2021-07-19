Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Steadfast Capital Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 751,982 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,024 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 3.7% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $357,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,384,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $602.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,915. The business has a 50 day moving average of $541.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $611.62.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

In other news, CEO Marshall Kiev acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $4,925,000.00. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,889 shares of company stock worth $13,133,658 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

