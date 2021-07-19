Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Alight Capital Management LP

Alight Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.69.

Shares of AMD opened at $84.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.05. The stock has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.68 and a 52-week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $97,060.92. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $6,669,584.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares in the company, valued at $27,723,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 498,099 shares of company stock worth $39,746,773 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.