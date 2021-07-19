AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $417.80 Million

Analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) will post $417.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $415.00 million and the highest is $420.60 million. AdvanSix reported sales of $233.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $376.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.55 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

ASIX stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,930. The stock has a market cap of $819.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.27. AdvanSix has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,637,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,385,000 after purchasing an additional 308,615 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 3.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,257,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,726,000 after buying an additional 43,518 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,233,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,091,000 after buying an additional 16,317 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 566,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,200,000 after acquiring an additional 398,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

