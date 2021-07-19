Advisory Services & Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 79,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,526,000. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises about 5.3% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Advisory Services & Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 321.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VPL traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.02. 31,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,825. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.79. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.62 and a fifty-two week high of $84.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

