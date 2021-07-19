Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.96.

AERI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $15.65 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ AERI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.09. 2,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,770. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.47.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 337.04% and a negative net margin of 205.13%. Analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $38,546,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,637,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,269,000 after purchasing an additional 125,831 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,411,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 983,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after acquiring an additional 44,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 957,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,118,000 after acquiring an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

