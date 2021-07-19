Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James set a $15.65 target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.85.

AERI opened at $15.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $716.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.13% and a negative return on equity of 337.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AERI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 273.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 58,233 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

