Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) has received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEOXF. downgraded Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup downgraded Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Aeroports de Paris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of Aeroports de Paris stock opened at $122.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.72. Aeroports de Paris has a one year low of $95.00 and a one year high of $154.50.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, develops, and operates airports worldwide. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; and manages and operates approximately 20 airports worldwide. The company also provides design and engineering solutions to airports. Aeroports de Paris SA was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.

