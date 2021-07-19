Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AEVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Aeva Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of AEVA stock opened at $9.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03. Aeva Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. 15.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

