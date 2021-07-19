ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. AlphaValue raised shares of ageas SA/NV to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of ageas SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ageas SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of AGESY traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.20. 7,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,883. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.81. ageas SA/NV has a 1 year low of $37.14 and a 1 year high of $67.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.79.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ageas SA/NV will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ageas SA/NV (AGESY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.