AGNC Investment (AGNC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 239.30% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AGNC Investment to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AGNC opened at $16.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.64. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

