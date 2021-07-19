AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AGNC shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $16.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 239.30% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $466,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 87,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 29,228 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 50.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 44,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 175,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in AGNC Investment by 18.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,819,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,492,000 after acquiring an additional 283,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.